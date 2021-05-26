Vernon Township offering free rides to get vaccinated
Updated 5/26/2021 1:09 PM
Vernon Township has launched a no-cost coronavirus vaccination ride assistance program to help residents with transportation challenges get to their appointments.
The program follows a COVID-19 call bank outreach effort initiated three months ago that has reached more than 7,000 residents.
Township Supervisor Jonathan Altenberg said there is vaccine hesitancy from a large part of the population that needs to be addressed before the virus mutates.
Visit vernontownship.com or call (847) 634-4600. Vernon Township serves all or portions of Buffalo Grove, Indian Creek, Lincolnshire, Long Grove, Mettawa, Mundelein, Riverwoods, Vernon Hills, Lake Forest and unincorporated Vernon Township.
