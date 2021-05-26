 

Trustee, donors serve up Mini Taste of Northbrook lunch to thank village's public works employees

  • Charlie Elrod, 8, son of Northbrook trustee Muriel Collison, checks out a front loader at the Northbrook Public Works facility Friday. Collison collected donations to provide lunch for the village's public works department to celebrate National Public Works Week.

  • Northbrook trustee Muriel Collison thanks the village's public works department prior to a lunch Friday. Collison collected donations (and she matched the first $200 in donations) to provide the lunch to celebrate National Public Works Week.

  • Northbrook trustee Muriel Collison, right, with her son, Charlie Elrod, 8, thanks the village's public works department prior to a lunch Friday. Collison collected donations to provide the lunch to celebrate National Public Works Week.

  • Josh Jessup serves himself a deviled egg as administrative assistant Susan Kinney arranges the table during a lunch for the Northbrook Public Works Friday. Trustee Muriel Collison collected donations to provide lunch for the public works department to celebrate National Public Works Week.

  • Anna Grubisich places a slice of pizza on her plate during a lunch for the Northbrook Public Works Friday. Trustee Muriel Collison collected donations (and she matched the first $200) to provide lunch for the village's public works department to celebrate National Public Works Week.

  • Members of the Northbrook Public Works have lunch together at the department's facility Friday. Trustee Muriel Collison collected donations to provide lunch for the village's public works department to celebrate National Public Works Week.

By Joe Lewnard
jlewnard@dailyherald.com
 
 
Updated 5/26/2021 4:01 PM

When Northbrook Trustee Muriel Collison arranged a lunch to recognize and thank the village's Public Works Department, she served up a mini Taste of Northbrook.

Collison collected donations from 40 people and matched the first $200 herself to mark National Public Works Week. Food was purchased locally from Eataco, Sunset Foods and Sarpino's Pizzeria.

 

"They're often the behind-the-scenes heroes, so we're really excited to give them a little celebration today," Collison said. "We wanted to let public works know how much we appreciate them"

Prior to lunch, a group photo of participants was taken in front of a public works front loader, then Collison's son, Charlie Elrod, 8, distributed cards made by members of his second-grade class at Greenbrier School.

Lunch included pizza and tacos, plus deviled eggs, salads, sandwiches, cookies and brownies. Employees ate at tables set up in the spacious garage, just steps away from the break room, and the roll-up doors were left open to create an open-air setting on the sunny afternoon.

Northbrook Director of Public Works Kelly Hamill said the lunch was very much appreciated by both him and the public works employees. Public works employees are often working behind the scenes, he said, and the lunch was a way to recognize them for their efforts.

"They worked hard all year long, and it's nice to be able to recognize them," Hamill said. "We appreciate Trustee Collison's arranging all the food today and supplying a great meal for everybody."

