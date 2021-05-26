Streamwood board OKS $4 million for work on fire station, village hall, garages

Several Streamwood facilities are getting a facelift as part of $4 million in capital projects recently approved by the village board.

Lombard-based MTI Construction will manage the projects that include work on one of three village fire stations, the village hall's basement restrooms and two village maintenance garages. Work is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

Village Manager Sharon Caddigan said funds for the project were earmarked as part of multiyear plan to refurbish facilities that began in 2016.

"The biggest chunk (this year) is going to fire station No. 33," Caddigan said. "The other projects are fairly smaller in comparison."

The fire station is one of three in the village and was built in 1991. Village officials said the station's sanitary sewer system will be upgraded.

Streamwood Fire Chief Christopher Clark said it will involve a "fair amount" of concrete work as the floor must be removed to access pipes.

Renovations will also include some reconfiguration and adding individual bunks and individual bathrooms. The station has previously had one large room to house firefighters. This will follow the concept of Fire Station No. 31, which was recently built and opened April 1.

"It's a little bit better for our more diverse workforce that we have now," Clark said.

Two maintenance garages will also be refurbished. A community development garage is getting gutters repaired and an overhead door as well as some general structural maintenance, officials said. The public works garage renovations will make it accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

While the COVID-19 pandemic shifted the village's timeline in terms of contract approvals, workers were able to keep busy on different parts of the project. Supply chain shortages and high costs of raw materials also affected construction plans.

"We'll work around that, do the other aspects and then come back," Caddigan said.

MTI has overseen other projects with the village in the past, including the new fire station and public works building, the village manager said.

The village could see some savings if materials and supply costs come back down.

"If for some reason something would happen and the price would go over, the village wouldn't have to pay for any overages," Caddigan said. "But if it comes under the cost, the village actually benefits from those reductions."

Caddigan said the recently approved projects are expected to be completed by 2022.