St. Charles Fine Art Show will return this weekend

The St. Charles Fine Art Show will return this weekend after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Courtesy of the St. Charles Business Alliance

Another sign of normalcy will arrive in downtown St. Charles this weekend with the return of the city's fine art show.

After canceling last year's event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Charles Business Alliance is bringing back more than 90 artists specializing in everything from paintings and sculptures to photography and jewelry.

Rain or shine, the St. Charles Fine Art Show takes place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday along the Fox River on Riverside Avenue between Main Street and Illinois Avenue. Beyond the blocks of art available for viewing and purchase, visitors can enjoy live music at Flagship on the Fox, Pollyanna Brewing Company, The Wine Exchange and McNally's Pub.

"After such a rough year, we're excited to bring the joy of art back to our community," said St. Charles Business Alliance Events Manager Amy Curione. "The artists are just as excited as we are, and they're coming from all over the country."

Curione said businesses throughout St. Charles are offering fine art show deals this weekend. The Arcada Theatre is allowing people inside to check out the renovated space that opens to the public in July.

Guests can check out the feature tent, where the St. Charles Arts Council will have information about the fabric art installation planned for display in August on the outside of the municipal building. People are encouraged to donate cotton fabric with saturated deep colors that will be incorporated into the installation by artist Amanda Browder.

At 116 Gallery, located inside the Mixology Salon Spa on Main Street west of the river, five artists will have work on display ranging from paintings to photographs and sculptures.

In addition to patronizing the local businesses, the St. Charles Business Alliance encourages visitors to head south to Mount Saint Mary Park to view the sculptures on display there.

"We want people to explore everything the city has to offer," Curione said. "It's a chance to get out and have a sense of normalcy."