Schaumburg Library hosts exhibit on implicit biases

The Schaumburg Township District Library will host the educational exhibit "The Bias Inside Us" organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service from May 29 to June 27, at the main library, 130 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Susan Miura, 2014

"The Bias Inside Us," an educational exhibit organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, will be available to experience from Saturday, May 29 through Sunday, June 27, at the Schaumburg Township District Library, 130 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

The exhibit provides an exploration of implicit bias to help viewers become aware of their own bias so they can recognize its influence and impact on their behaviors and worldview.

Divided into six interactive sections, the exhibit depicts examples of implicit bias in real life, reveals its serious consequences, and helps participants retrain their brains to overcome their own biases.

In addition to the exhibit, the library is offering related online programs. These include "The Beauty of Skin in Every Color" from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, June 13; "The Colors We Share" from 4 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 16; "Racial Justice Book Discussion: Blindspot" from 7 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 17; and "Dr. Corey Yeager and Unconscious Bias" from 7 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 24.

Register at SchaumburgLibrary.org to receive the Zoom link for these programs.