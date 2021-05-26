Plaque dedicated in memory of JCC pool regular in Northbrook

Curt Wennerdahl was usually the first person that Steve Snower talked to most days when he set out for an early morning swim at the Bernard Weinger JCC pool in Northbrook.

Snower's family would still be sleeping when he left his Glencoe home, and Wennerdahl, one of the regulars at the JCC pool who swam nearly every day, would be there to greet him over the course of 15 years.

"He always got your day off to a good start because he was always such a nice, genuine guy who was always really interested in how you were doing, because he cared about other people," Snower said. "He really stood out."

Snower and other pool regulars, who describe Wennerdahl as the nicest, kindest man, were saddened to learn of his recent passing from cancer, so they created a fundraiser to benefit the JCC and in turn have a plaque placed on the wall facing the lane that Wennerdahl always swam in. The plaque, which reads "In memory of Curt Wennerdahl, who swam in this pool for years and always made everyone's day a little better through his kindness" was dedicated during a ceremony attended by more than a dozen people including Curt's wife, Carol.

During the last few years, Snower said, while Wennerdahl's illness was taking a toll on his friend's body, his mind was as sharp as ever. After Wennerdahl died, Snower and fellow JCC swimmers decided to honor Curt's presence and the friendships he made there.

"A bunch of people are here who miss him and appreciated him," Snower said. "It's just a small way to honor a really great guy."

Barbara Weiner of Highland Park was another pool regular who spoke at the dedication. She said Wennerdahl had been swimming at the JCC pool since it opened 22 years ago.

"Curt was not only so kind, he was one of the most diverse, interesting people I ever met," Weiner said.w