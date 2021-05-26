12-year-old boy charged in Glendale Heights stabbing

A 12-year-old Glendale Heights boy is facing aggravated battery charges after authorities say he stabbed another 12-year-old boy in the abdomen.

The boy has charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery. On Wednesday, a DuPage County judge ordered that the boy be placed on home detention.

Authorities said Glendale Heights police responded about 4:08 p.m. Tuesday to the report of a fight near the 500 block of James Court. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from two apparent stab wounds to his abdomen.

The victim was taken to a hospital. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

According to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office, the boys had a dispute that started on the Snapchat app. The pair then agreed to meet to fight.

When the boys met at James Court, the defendant took out a "Batman novelty knife" with a 3-inch blade on both ends, stabbed the victim twice and then ran away. He was found a short time later about 100 yards away.

Authorities said the defendant will have to wear a GPS monitor. He will be allowed to leave home only for doctor and attorney appointments, and to attend school. In addition, he was ordered to have no contact with the victim or one of his relatives and is ordered not to possess any weapons.

The boy's next court date is July 1.