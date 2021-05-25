 

A break in a 1982 cold case? Police searching Northbrook backyard

  • Investigators from the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force work in the backyard of a home on the 1400-block of Orchard Lane in Northbrook Tuesday in connection with a missing person case from 1982.

      Investigators from the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force work in the backyard of a home on the 1400-block of Orchard Lane in Northbrook Tuesday in connection with a missing person case from 1982. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Courtesy of The Doe NetworkLinda Seymour, who has been missing from Northbrook since Dec. 21, 1982.

    Courtesy of The Doe NetworkLinda Seymour, who has been missing from Northbrook since Dec. 21, 1982.

 
By Dave Oberhelman
doberhelman@dailyherald.com
 
 
Updated 5/26/2021 6:01 AM

Northbrook police and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force on Tuesday were investigating a cold missing persons case from 1982.

Recently assigned investigators to the open case were responding to a lead at the 1400 block of Orchard Lane in Northbrook.

 

"The lead seems plausible," police said.

The location coincides with a case involving the disappearance of Linda H. Seymour, 35, last seen in Northbrook around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 21, 1982, according to reports.

Seymour is described on The Doe Network as a white female, between 5 feet, 2 inches and 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 110-120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to a neighbor of the Orchard Lane property, a shed in the backyard of the property had been moved and replaced by a tent for officials to conduct the investigation. They were "digging and sifting" earlier in the day, the neighbor said. Fox 32 Chicago is reporting that investigators took bags of material from the site.

Seymour's son currently lives in the home, according to property records, ABC 7 reports.

Northbrook police said they will provide further information when it becomes available.

"It's going to be a slow process," police said.

