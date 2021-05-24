Wood Dale Park District putting 390 Golf Experience at former Topgolf site

The Wood Dale Park District plans to open the 390 Golf Experience later this summer in place of the former Topgolf on Prospect and North Thorndale avenues.

The 390 Golf Experience will operate as an extension of the park district's Salt Creek Golf Club and will be owned and operated by the park district after Topgolf left Wood Dale in 2019, when a new Topgolf opened in Schaumburg. In addition to virtual golf, the 390 Golf Experience will have a mini golf course and driving ranges.

Rather than charging based on time spent on activities, the 390 Golf Experience would charge customers for balls used at the ranges, with prices still to be determined.

Park district Executive Director Matthew Ellmann said the facility is in the process of securing a food vendor as well. He said the 390 Golf Experience will mesh with the overall priorities of the district.

"When I came here eight years ago, I never would have imagined that we would have a place like this of our own," Ellmann said. "I'm really happy to see everything come together and it's a fun way to expand our golf operations."

Ellmann said COVID-19 delayed the opening of the facility. Originally slated for last fall, the opening was pushed back to this year both for health safety and because of supply issues.

According to Ellman, the facility will need around 50,000 golf balls for the customers and the park district has received less than half that number. Additionally, the park district has also not received ball distribution and retrieval systems for the driving range.

"We're all really excited about this happening but we are being cautious," Ellmann said. "We're only now coming out of the pandemic and we can't control everything."