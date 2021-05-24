Addison man posts bond on child porn charges

Daily Herald correspondent

An Addison man who was charged with child pornography is free on bond after turning himself in Monday.

Bartlomiej Zasuwa, 32, of the 400 block of West Park Avenue, is charged with eight counts of child pornography, according to a news release from the DuPage County sheriff's office.

Zasuwa was released pending trial after posting 10% of his $50,000 bail.

An undercover investigation by the DuPage County sheriff's Digital Forensic Investigation Unit and the Addison Police Department led to the charges against Zasuwa, the news release said.