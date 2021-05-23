Wauconda man killed in Sunday morning motorcycle crash

A 30-year-old Wauconda man was killed early Sunday when the motorcycle he was driving went off the road at a high rate of speed and struck a traffic light pole, Lake County sheriff's police said.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the intersection of Route 176 and Fairfield Road just east of Wauconda at 3:10 a.m. for a report of a motorcycle down. Deputies located a Yamaha motorcycle just north of the roadway and then, after a brief search, the fatally injured Wauconda man.

A preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling west on Route 176 when the driver lost control while approaching Fairfield Road, left the roadway and struck the pole, authorities said. The man, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man's identity was not disclosed Sunday The Lake County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and an examination is being scheduled, sheriff's police said.

Route 176 was closed for approximately three hours while crash investigators were on the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.