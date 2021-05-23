Suburban Skyview: The Butterfly Bed of flowers at Wheaton's Cantigny Park

This week's Suburban Skyview casts its lens over the Butterfly Bed and the thousands of flowers that make it at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.

The Butterfly Bed was designed by horticulturist Jackie Kosbab and consists of 3,420 Viola Sorbet XP plants, an annual in the violet family.

Three colors make up the body and wings of the butterfly. The flowers, which were all grown in the Cantigny greenhouse, will be replaced in early June with summer annuals that better tolerate heat.

The Butterfly Bed of flowers at Cantigny Park in Wheaton is a sight to behold from the ground, but seeing it from 345 feet in the air is even more specular.

Still, you can get a good view of it from atop Butterfly Hill when visiting Cantigny Park.

• If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyview@dailyherald.com with your idea.