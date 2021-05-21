Will there be a July 4 parade in Mount Prospect? Maybe, organizers say

The answer to the question of whether there will be a July 4 parade in Mount Prospect is a resounding "maybe."

Jill Friedrichs, a longtime member of the village's Special Events Commission, appeared this week before the village board to update the parade's status.

When people contact her and ask if there the parade is on, she said she responds, "The parade's on ... maybe. Keep your fingers, toes, and eyes crossed."

The commission has been meeting with the village to discuss how to proceed with planning for the annual Independence Day march.

Thus, far, the parade has generated considerable interest, Friedrichs said.

"We have had a wonderful response. I have been doing this for 27 years. I have never had such a great response this early in the year," she said. "Usually people don't contact us until the end of the school year."

As of now, she said, there are 25 completed applications for parade entries. The nearly as many as the commission typically has by early June.

"So right now, we're ahead of the game by quite a few people," she said.

The deadline for submitting information is June 23.

The parade, if it occurs, will take place at 1 p.m. July 4.