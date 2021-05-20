Schaumburg Township GOP spotlights immigrants' stories May 22

The Schaumburg Township Republican Organization will hold a special program entitled "Welcome to America" featuring three guest speakers, as part of its monthly breakfast meeting from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Chandler's Chophouse, 401 N. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

The invited speakers will tell their stories of immigrating from three different countries -- Greece, Poland and Iran. They will relate the conditions they came from, what motivated them to come to America, how long the process took, when they finally decided they fit in, and their various paths to success.

Registration will be open at 7:50 a.m. To help defray the cost of the hot breakfast buffet, the organization asks for a $15 contribution from members and a $20 contribution from nonmembers. Annual memberships may be purchased or renewed online at STGOP.org or at the event.