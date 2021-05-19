Walking, biking path to open on former Indian Lakes golf course in Bloomingdale

The former Indian Lakes golf course in Bloomingdale will open as a 5-mile walking, running and biking path, at least while the village decides on long-term recreational use for the site.

The marked path is on the former golf course's cart paths and is mostly paved with sections of gravel at connection points. Access will be from a parking lot on the north end of the property, and pets will be allowed on the path.

"We're working to make the property accessible to our residents for their use and enjoyment as we figure out a long-range plan for the property," Village President Franco Coladipietro said.

The village paid $14.08 million last December for the roughly 188-acre former golf course as well as 15 acres along the south side of Schick Road between Country Club and Cardinal drives and is developing a plan for the site.

"We felt that opening this path while these discussions took place was very important to us," village administrator Peter Scalera said.

After the golf course closed in 2016, First ILR and K. Hovnanian Homes proposed building 535 ranch-style houses on the property. But residents strongly opposed the idea, with 700 turning out at a public hearing in 2019.

Members of Bloomingdale's Planning and Zoning Commission raised concerns about potential flooding, increased traffic, decreased property values and the removal of more than 1,000 trees.

Bloomingdale agreed to buy the property after First ILR couldn't find another commercial buyer.

The deal to purchase the golf course did not include the hotel, which closed after a Feb. 6 fatal shooting during a party involving more than 100 people on the hotel's upper floors. James McGill Jr., 27, of Chicago was killed, a 22-year-old man was critically injured and four others were wounded.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The Indian Lakes ownership group put the 20-acre site containing the hotel and supporting structures up for sale with a listing price of $6.5 million. As of yet, no buyers have come forth to purchase the property.