Teen dies after car hits tree near Woodridge

A 17-year-old boy has died, after crashing into a tree Tuesday night in Lisle Township, near Woodridge.

The DuPage County sheriff's office and DuPage County Forest Preserve Police responded to the crash around 11:45 p.m. on Greene Road near 79th Street, near the Greene Valley Forest Preserve.

The car, driving north on Greene, hit a tree and flipped over, ending up about 30 feet off the road. It then caught on fire. Officers tried to put out the fire, but were unable to do so, so they shattered the front passenger window and pulled out the teen. He was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville, but died of his injuries.

The forest-preserve officer suffered minor injuries.

The identity of the teen has not been released.