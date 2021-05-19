Images: Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove, John Hersey, Prospect, Rolling Meadows and Wheeling graduation ceremonies

High School District 214 held commencement programs on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Students from Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove, John Hersey, Prospect, Rolling Meadows and Wheeling celebrated their big day with family during outdoor ceremonies.
Rolling Meadows honor students come together for a memorable pose before the start of their forty-ninth commencement at Rolling Meadows High School on Wednesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Annie Bartosch, 17, with Taylor Repak, 18, Chloe Newland, 18, all Arlington Heights take a selfie before the start of Rolling Meadows High School forty-ninth commencement on Wednesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Rolling Meadows students line up for their forty-ninth commencement at Rolling Meadows High School on Wednesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Jenna Windhorst, 18, with Samantha France, 18, Elizabeth Czulno, 17, and Jennifer Repsher, 18 all of Arlington Heights prepare to graduate but first pose under the school sign before the start of Rolling Meadows High School forty-ninth commencement on Wednesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Michael White, left, gives a giant hug to Alexis Oliveras after he received his diploma at the Hersey High School graduation ceremony Wednesday May 19, 2021 in Arlington Heights. White works in the library at the school.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Lydia Banty is all smiles after receiving her diploma during the Hersey High School graduation ceremony Wednesday May 19, 2021 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Natalia Jackowski walks with her diploma in hand during the Hersey High School graduation ceremony Wednesday May 19, 2021 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Sobia Hernandez, gets her picture taken with her diploma during the Hersey High School graduation ceremony Wednesday May 19, 2021 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Ginane Zhani waves to family as graduates wait to be released after the Wheeling High School graduation ceremony at the school Tuesday, May 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Graduate Dustin Amor switches his tassel to the left at the Wheeling High School graduation ceremony at the school Tuesday, May 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Gion Carroll wears a "Black Excellence" face mask during the Wheeling High School graduation ceremony at the school Tuesday, May 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Graduates toss their caps after the Wheeling High School graduation ceremony at the school Tuesday, May 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Sebastian Eduana laughs with Sam Acker before the Buffalo Grove High School graduation ceremony at the school Tuesday, May 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Student Council President Benjamin Wellisch speaks to the Class of 2021 at the Buffalo Grove High School graduation ceremony at the school Tuesday, May 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The scoreboard shows 2021 at the Buffalo Grove High School graduation ceremony at the school Tuesday, May 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Graduates gather for a selfie before the Buffalo Grove High School graduation ceremony at the school Tuesday, May 19, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Students pose for pictures as they ready themselves for the Prospect High School graduation ceremony Wednesday May 19, 2021 in Mount Prospect.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Prospect High School graduates mingle and take photos before their graduation ceremony Wednesday May 19, 2021 in Mount Prospect.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chaewon Park, 17, left, and Mara Nicolair, 18, take a selfie together before the Prospect High School graduation ceremony Wednesday May 19, 2021 in Mount Prospect.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Prospect High School graduates mingle and take photos before their graduation ceremony Wednesday May 19, 2021 in Mount Prospect.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Nour Abdallah, 18, of Elk Grove Village was the first one to receive her diploma at Elk Grove's commencement on Wednesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Reyna Bibian, 17, of Elk Grove accepts her diploma on the football field at Elk Grove's Commencement on Wednesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
This Elk Grove student was very relaxed as Elk Grove's commencement started with speeches and the choir singing as the students filled the football field on Wednesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
The tassel from an Elk Grove High School student flows in the wind as students wait to receive their diplomas at their commencement on Wednesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer