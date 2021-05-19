Glenview Park District debuts Historic Wagner Farm's Adventure Area
The new Farm Adventure Area at Historic Wagner Farm debuted May 15 to great response by Glenview residents and village officials.
Twelve time slots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. accommodating 30 people each "sold out within a few hours of being released," according to Jena Johnson of the Glenview Park District.
Attending a ribbon cutting of the new facility at Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road, were various officers of the Wagner Farm, the Glenview Park District, and civic representatives such as state Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, former Village President Jim Patterson and village trustee Mary Cooper.
The Farm Adventure Area, part of the park district's master plan using Glenview residents' input, is a combination of a traditional playground and an interactive agricultural education exhibit.
Play equipment is farm-themed and allows kids to interact with a rural environment, where they can play on a life-size dairy cow sculpture and pretend to run a farm stand or climb into a corn crib.
At Saturday's grand opening, families and children were able to take a wagon ride, go on an interactive tour, plant seedlings and explore.
The new addition to Wagner Farm was largely made possible by a $100,000 in funding and donations by Friends of Wagner Farm and $400,000 from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Open Space Lands Acquisition & Development Grant Program.
Historic Wagner Farm currently serves more than 140,000 people annually.