Glenview Chamber's Business After Hours meets in-person
Updated 5/19/2021 6:58 PM
Chamber president Chris Falcon, left, chats with Tim Presley of Presley design during the recent Glenview Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours gathering at Coarse Italian, located at the Glenview Park Golf Club.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Attendees chat with one another during the recent Glenview Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours gathering at Coarse Italian, located at the Glenview Park Golf Club.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Frank Karkazis of FGK Services Inc., visits with Glenview Chamber of Commerce ambassador Caryn Shulman during the recent Glenview Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours gathering at Course Italian, located at the Glenview Park Golf Club.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Peter St. Aubin of Edward Jones, Niles, chats with Dustin McAdams of Pupjoy, whose reflection can be seen in the sunglasses on a sunny afternoon, during the recent Glenview Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours gathering at Coarse Italian at the Glenview Park Golf Club.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Jesse Gallagher of Glenview Firefighters Local 4186 mingles with other guests during the recent Glenview Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours gathering at Coarse Italian, located at the Glenview Park Golf Club.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Nyla Hatzel of Travel with Nyla was among those attending the recent Glenview Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours gathering at Coarse Italian, located at the Glenview Park Golf Club.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer