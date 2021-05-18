'Idol' finalist Grace Kinstler gets a parade in Crystal Lake, sings with students

Hundreds gathered along the route between the Crystal Lake high school Grace Kinstler attended and the city's downtown hoping to see the "American Idol" finalist and Lakewood native. Courtesy of Shaw Media

Hundreds gathered along the route between the Crystal Lake high school Grace Kinstler attended and the city's downtown hoping to see the "American Idol" finalist.

The parade had tentatively been set for about 4 p.m. but actually took place about 5:45 p.m., after an event at Crystal Lake Central High School and by which some of those gathered had left.

Sam Leon, a junior at Crystal Lake Central, said Kinstler was greeted by hundreds of students and teachers at the school when she arrived.

She played her original song, "Love Someone," on the football field for the students, and then many music students, including Leon who is in a capella, performed "Eye of the Tiger" together with Kinstler, he said.

"She's very inspiring," Leon said.

Kinstler left the school in a yellow convertible accompanied by a few others. Her route took her through downtown Crystal Lake, ending at the Raue Center for the Arts where another event is planned.

Business owners and residents alike were excited as they gathered in downtown Crystal Lake Tuesday afternoon to see a parade in honor of Kinstler as part of the show.

"Hopefully, everything won't be a blur for her, and she'll see that she has her hometown behind her," Michelle Howell, owner of KaleidoScoops, said, as she painted the store's windows in support of Kinstler.

Like many downtown businesses, Howell's storefront was full of signs and the window painted with #TeamGrace. One of Howell's signs also referenced Kinstler's single "Love Someone," which was released last week.

"How many little guys are going to go, 'Oh, Grace, she was so good, I want to sing too?'" Howell said. "I foresee that the music programs are just going to get a huge influx of little kids who want to sing, just like Grace."

Kinstler, a 20-year-old Crystal Lake Central High School graduate, was one of three contestants selected Sunday to proceed to the show's final round Sunday. She and fellow contestants, Willie Spence and Chayce Beckham, each will perform a final time during the show's grand finale, when the contest winner will be announced.

Later tonight, Kinstler will be on stage at 6 p.m. at Lakewood's RedTail Golf Club to film a segment for the show's finale.

Molly McDillon, an employee at the Out of the Box store in downtown Crystal Lake, said she lucked out on snagging a ticket to the sold-out event when a friend who had one could no longer attend. McDillon said the friend is letting her use the ticket.

"I'm so excited," McDillon said.

Also among those heading to the concert was Sherry Branecki, a Crystal Lake resident of 20 years who said she knows Kinstler's mother. Branecki was also getting ready to watch the parade around 2:15 p.m. with her daughter, Alyssa, who is an avid "American Idol" fan, not missing an episode for many seasons of the show's 19-year run.

Sherry Branecki's son Dylan, 22, went to Central High School while Grace was there, too.

"All her passion is for her dad," Branecki said of Kinstler's late father, Mitch Kinstler, who died last year. "He's looking down on her for sure. She's awesome."

Kinstler has found much success on the show since its season premiere in February, when she was the very last contestant to appear before the show's judges: pop star Katy Perry, country singer Luke Bryan and singer-songwriter Lionel Richie. She sang "Midnight Train to Georgia" by Gladys Knight & the Pips and a rendition of "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" by Aretha Franklin that brought Bryan to tears.

"This is the first time in four years that someone singing has made me cry," Bryan said.

Perry said Kinstler's performance gave her "full body chills," and Richie compared her to the likes of Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson. All three said they ranked her up with some of the best voices they ever heard on the show.

Local businesses and organizations quickly threw their support behind the local "American Idol" contestant.

Around the Clock Restaurant and Bakery in Crystal Lake put a message on their sign saying, "Grace Kinstler from Lakewood is our fav American Idol." West Elementary School, part of Crystal Lake Elementary School District 47, put their own sign up in April, congratulating Kinstler, who is an alumnus.

"She portrays herself as a very powerful woman," Howell said. "She's had some down times, with her dad passing and everything like that. But you know what? Nothing's stopping her. It's showing everybody, times may be tough, but you make the best of it and go with it."

Kinstler has talked about her dad's passing last year on the show and to the Northwest Herald. She sang the song "Father" by Demi Lovato in honor of him.