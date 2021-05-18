Authorities: Wood Dale man killed his father
A 30-year-old Wood Dale man has been accused of killing his father.
Joshua Robert Castellano is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Robert Castellano, according to DuPage County court records.
The charge alleges Joshua Castellano attacked his father at 3:55 a.m. May 16.
He will have a bail hearing later this morning.
Court records also indicate Joshua Castellano was charged April 6 with domestic battery. The charges allege he hit his father with blunt objects, causing cuts and bruises on his face and body. He was freed on $300 bond.
He was also charged in August 2020 with attempted battery, accused of punching a Wood Dale police officer in the jaw.
