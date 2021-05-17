Police seek 2 responsible for rash of property damage in Bloomingdale

Police say this image taken from video shows the two people believed to have set a portable toilet on fire and slashed several tires late Friday and early Saturday. Courtesy of Bloomingdale police

Bloomingdale police are asking for help identifying two suspects in a string of property damage incidents late Friday and early Saturday morning.

About 10 p.m. Friday officers responded to Tompkins Park for a portable toilet that had been set on fire, according to a news release from the Bloomingdale Police Department.

In the following hours, police took seven reports of slashed tires in residential areas including the 100 block of Fairfield Way, Chatham Court and South Circle Avenue. Vehicles in Circle Park parking lot, park district parking lot and Marklund parking lot were also targeted.

Police say the majority of the crimes occurred between 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday.

Additionally, a parked vehicle and village property on the 300 block of Carriage Way were damaged between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The Bloomingdale Police Department asks residents who have exterior cameras on their homes to review the footage. Police also posted a video on social media in hopes of identifying the suspects.

Call Bloomingdale police or leave an anonymous message at (630) 671-5756 if you have any information about the crimes.