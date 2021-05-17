 

Police: 2 charged after theft of puppy at gunpoint in Glenview

  • Cody Lang

    Cody Lang

  • Makayla Wheeler

    Makayla Wheeler

 
DAILY HERALD REPORT
 
 
Updated 5/17/2021 7:40 PM

A French bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint in Glenview earlier this month has been returned safely to its owner and two suspects have been taken into custody, officials said.

Cody Lane, 19, of the 3800 block of Nora Avenue in Chicago, and Makayla Wheeler, 18, of the 8300 block of West Winona Avenue in Norridge, were arrested at 11:30 a.m. May 14 at Motel 6, 1535 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, according to a news release from the Glenview Police Department.

 

Both were charged with felony possession of stolen property.

Police responded about 5:30 p.m. May 5 to the 1600 block of Milwaukee Avenue in Glenview for a report of an armed robbery.

A man told police he'd arranged to sell a dog to someone and, when the person arrived, he showed the victim a weapon, grabbed the dog and drove away in a black vehicle. Nobody was injured.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 