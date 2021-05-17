Police: 2 charged after theft of puppy at gunpoint in Glenview

A French bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint in Glenview earlier this month has been returned safely to its owner and two suspects have been taken into custody, officials said.

Cody Lane, 19, of the 3800 block of Nora Avenue in Chicago, and Makayla Wheeler, 18, of the 8300 block of West Winona Avenue in Norridge, were arrested at 11:30 a.m. May 14 at Motel 6, 1535 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, according to a news release from the Glenview Police Department.

Both were charged with felony possession of stolen property.

Police responded about 5:30 p.m. May 5 to the 1600 block of Milwaukee Avenue in Glenview for a report of an armed robbery.

A man told police he'd arranged to sell a dog to someone and, when the person arrived, he showed the victim a weapon, grabbed the dog and drove away in a black vehicle. Nobody was injured.