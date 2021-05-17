GLMV Chamber's 'Ask the Mayors' event set for Tuesday

The annual GLMV (Green Oaks, Libertyville, Mundelein, Vernon Hills) Chamber of Commerce's "Ask the Mayors" luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, via Zoom.

The event will feature village updates from mayors Bernard Wysocki of Green Oaks, Donna Johnson of Libertyville, Steve Lentz of Mundelein and Roger Byrne in Vernon Hills.

Mitch Bienvenue, manager of the Illinois Small Business Development & International Trade Center at the College of Lake County, also will provide an update.

Visit www.glmvchamber.org for Zoom link to the event.