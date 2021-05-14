 

Webinar hosted by Wheaton library to address anti-Asian hate

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/14/2021 10:54 AM

Panelists will speak out against anti-Asian hate during a webinar co-hosted by the Wheaton Community Relations Commission and the public library.

Raymond Chang, Dr. Pam Barger, and Dr. Chuck Liu will lead a discussion titled, "Stereotypes That Harm the Asian American Community," at 6:30 p.m. on May 18.

 

The event will address the rise in hate and violence against Asian Americans due to anti-Asian rhetoric around COVID-19.

Stop-AAPI Hate, a national coalition formed in March 2020, received 6,603 reports of hate incidents directed at Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the last year. Women reported 64.8% of hate incidents, according to the organization.

To participate in the Zoom webinar, visit bit.ly/2QiL8kt.

The event also will be held in partnership with the Asian American Christian Collaborative.

