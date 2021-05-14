Schaumburg motorcyclist killed in crash on I-90

A 27-year-old Schaumburg man was killed Thursday night when his motorcycle struck another vehicle that then fled the scene on northbound I-90 at Addison Street in Chicago.

Illinois State Police confirmed 27-year-old Kevin S. Nitsch of Schaumburg had been pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Medical Center at 12:16 a.m. Friday after being transported from the scene of the crash.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday, Nitsch lost control of his 2005 black Yamaha, which then struck an unknown vehicle that fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

Nitsch was ejected from the motorcycle onto the left two lanes of the roadway, while the motorcycle itself came to rest in the right ditch.

Police said Nitsch was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, from which he later died.

At about 11:29 p.m., the left three lanes of I-90 were shut down for the investigation. At approximately 12:30 a.m., all northbound lanes and the ramp from Addison Street to northbound I-90 were shut down. Traffic was diverted off the interstate to Addison Street. All lanes, including the ramp, were reopened at about 2:30 a.m.