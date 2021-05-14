 

Rockin' doctors celebrate co-workers with concert at Central DuPage Hospital

  • Dr. Anthony Altimari, right, a general surgeon and president of the medical staff at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, played a concert Friday with his band Vital Signs, including guitarist Mike Flynn, left, as a thank you to the front-line nurses and staff.

  • Nurses and staff enjoy a free lunch and rock concert Friday at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.

  • Emily Altimari, sings with Vital Signs Friday during a concert for staff at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield. Emily works in Northwestern Medicine's communications department. Her father, Dr. Anthony Altimari, left, and John Kufrin, right, sing along during the concert.

  • Nurses and staff were treated to free lunch and a rock concert at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield on Friday. It was a way for doctors to thank them for all their hard work over the past year.

  • Nurses and staff enjoy a free lunch and outdoor rock concert Friday at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.

Daily Herald report
The first time the band Vital Signs played a concert for front-line health care workers, their setlist was more subdued.

Dr. Michelle Montpetit, a cardiologist, sang a rendition of "Amazing Grace." Dr. Kiumars Moghadam strummed a ukulele covering Vance Joy's "Riptide."

 

It was a momentary release for both the musicians and an audience working in the trenches during the first peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What a difference a year makes.

Vital Signs gave an elated encore performance at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital on Friday to celebrate turning a corner in the pandemic fight with the rollout of vaccines.

"This is a huge deal for us," said Dr. Anthony Altimari, a guitarist in the band and a general surgeon at the Winfield hospital. "We're seeing the end of this pandemic or at least approaching it."

That's why the cover band played the obvious choice to bring the house down: Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Nurses and other Central DuPage employees also enjoyed a free lunch in a hospital courtyard.

