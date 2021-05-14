 

Double-lung transplant gives COVID-19 patient from Glendale Hts. a second chance at life

  • Renato Aquino, 65, of Glendale Heights, talks to reporters Friday at at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. In February, Aquino underwent one of the first known "COVID to COVID" double-lung transplants in the nation.

    Renato Aquino, 65, of Glendale Heights, talks to reporters Friday at at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. In February, Aquino underwent one of the first known "COVID to COVID" double-lung transplants in the nation. Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 5/14/2021 9:05 PM

Last fall, Renato Aquino became so sick with COVID-19 that doctors said it might be time for the family to say goodbye.

But surgeons at Northwestern Memorial Hospital brought him back from the brink of death.

 

"I'm alive!" Aquino, 65, said, throwing his hands in the air, his voice still hoarse from having had a plastic tube poked down his windpipe for so long.

Aquino, who lives in Glendale Heights, is alive thanks to a double-lung transplant -- from a donor who also had COVID-19. Northwestern doctors said it's believed to be one of the first known "COVID to COVID" double-lung transplants in the United States.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

