Relative Brewing Company set to open in August in Roselle

Relative Brewing Company plans to open its doors in August and become a staple of Roselle's Town Center.

The village board on Monday approved the microbrewery to operate at the site of a former day care center at 10 Springs St., next to Zeaport Equipment and Dan's Auto Repair, and less than a mile from the Roselle Metra station.

The 2,784-square-foot space would house 10 barrels of brewing capacity and would contain a taproom for tasting. Serving alcohol only, the brewery's bar area would be fairly small, holding approximately 18 people.

Owner Kathleen Egan cited the village's growth and its business friendly nature as a primary factor in wanting to operate in Roselle. Egan also noted activity of the Roselle Town Center, its pedestrian nature, outdoor dining capability, proximity to the Metra station and the planned Metro 19 apartment complex project.

The $80 million, 5-acre Metro 19 project is slated to be the largest development in Roselle's history. It will be adjacent to the Roselle Metra Station and include a five-story, 293-unit apartment building with a parking garage as part of a development that seeks to attract young and downsizing professionals in the area.

"Roselle was such a great community to work with," Egan said. "This opportunity landed with us at just the right time."

Relative Brewing lives up to its name as it is a family owned business by her and her nephew, Michael Valente. After Valente earned accreditation for brewing at the Doemens Academy in Munich and Siebel Institute in Chicago, he started the business with Egan in Itasca. They relocated to Roselle after previously considering locations in Mount Prospect and Arlington Heights.

To accommodate for COVID-19 restrictions, Relative Brewing also plans to use an outdoor area for additional seating in warmer months. The owners would plant landscaping along the western property line shared with the alley to help with noise management.

The biggest obstacle facing the brewery is the lack of parking in the area. Much like many other businesses on Main Street, the site does not have the ability to provide parking, forcing patrons to use public parking.

As part of Roselle's 2021 budget, the village board approved a $200,000 roadway project on Main Street between Roselle Road and Prospect Street to widen the road to better accommodate adding parking spaces.