Motorcyclist injured in Lake in the Hills crash

A 30-year-old Lake in the Hills man suffered nonlife-threatening injuries when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the rear of a pickup truck stopped at an intersection in Lake in the Hills Wednesday evening.

Lake in the Hills police officials said the unidentified motorcyclist was headed west on Algonquin Road approaching Lakewood Road when the crash occurred.

Investigators said the motorcyclist also struck a third unknown vehicle and was ejected from the motorcycle in the crash.

The man was taken to the Northwest Medicine Huntley Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

No citations were issued. The crash remains under investigation.