Mount Prospect couple spearheads golf outing to end MS

Golf MS organizers Tony and Sarah Salerno of Mount Prospect are shown at the inaugural event in 2020. The golf outing fundraiser returns this year to Old Orchard Country Club in Mount Prospect. Courtesy of Golf MS

Multiple sclerosis doesn't discriminate. It doesn't care if you are a television personality, a movie star, a professional athlete, a salesperson, a construction worker or a stay-at-home mom.

Each year, people from all walks of life are struck down by the insidious nervous system disease, which disrupts communication between the brain and the rest of the body.

Well-known celebrities like Selma Blair, Richard Pryor, former Chicago Blackhawk Bryan Bickell, Neil Cavuto of FOX News, singer Art Alekakis of Everclear and two of the Osmond brothers have all been struck by MS over the years, and so have thousands of less famous people around the world, including some who are close to Tony and Sarah Salerno of Mount Prospect.

That is why the 30-something couple decided in 2019 to start their own annual golf outing to raise money to help the National Multiple Sclerosis Society find a cure and to also help those afflicted by it receive medical care, transportation and so forth.

It seems ironically appropriate that their first golf outing, which they dubbed "Golf MS" and held at the Old Orchard Country Club, 700 W. Rand Road, Mount Prospect, would take place during a worldwide pandemic in the fall of 2020.

But they managed to pull it off, despite COVID-19, and raised an impressive $11,190 from friends, family and community members who wanted to raise money for a great cause and get out of their houses for some fun.

This year, the four-person scramble event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Old Orchard. There is room for 108 people (27 teams) to participate, according to Sarah Salerno. The cost will be $400 per team, which includes carts, greens fees, a swag bag and lunch.

Participants will be eligible to win both individual and team prizes, and the day will be enhanced by raffles.

"Golf MS is an epic day for an awesome cause," said Tony Salerno.

For information about playing, sponsoring, volunteering or donating prizes, check out the event's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/golfms/ or email the Salernos at golfMS@yahoo.com.