 

LITH Sanitary District board vacancy

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/12/2021 2:59 PM

The McHenry County Board is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the Lake in the Hills Sanitary District board of trustees.

The district, governed by the three-member board, provides wastewater treatment for the village of Lake in the Hills, and portions of Crystal Lake and Huntley.

 

There is one vacancy for a three-year term that expires May 1, 2024. Applicants must live within the sanitary district's boundaries.

Interested people have until May 24, to apply. They download a printable application, or apply online, through the "County Board Appointments" tab on the county website at www.mchenrycountyil.gov. Mailed applications should be addressed to McHenry County Board, Attn: Kathie Bough, 2200 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock, IL 60098.

Trustees are nominated by the county board chairman, and appointed by a vote of the board.

Learn more about the Lake in the Hills Sanitary District at www.lithsd.com.

