Grammy winner Billy Strings to perform in Schaumburg June 11-12

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Billy Strings will play a pair of socially distanced concerts at Schaumburg's Wintrust Field on June 11 and 12, during a stop of his recently announced "Summer Solstice Tour."

Tickets are already on sale at billystrings.com/tour.

The June shows precede Strings' extensive 2021 headline run, which kicks off in July and will include performances in Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Boston, and several other cities.

Strings won Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards for his acclaimed record, "Home." Released on Rounder Records, "Home" was produced by Glenn Brown and furthers Strings' reputation as "one of string music's most dynamic young stars," according to Rolling Stone.

Strings and the album topped Billboard's 2020 year-end chart in both Bluegrass categories: Top Bluegrass Artists and Top Bluegrass Albums.

For more information, visit billystrings.com.