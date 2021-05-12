 

Grammy winner Billy Strings to perform in Schaumburg June 11-12

  • Billy Strings

    Billy Strings Courtesy of Jesse Faatz

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 5/12/2021 5:35 PM

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Billy Strings will play a pair of socially distanced concerts at Schaumburg's Wintrust Field on June 11 and 12, during a stop of his recently announced "Summer Solstice Tour."

Tickets are already on sale at billystrings.com/tour.

 

The June shows precede Strings' extensive 2021 headline run, which kicks off in July and will include performances in Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Boston, and several other cities.

Strings won Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards for his acclaimed record, "Home." Released on Rounder Records, "Home" was produced by Glenn Brown and furthers Strings' reputation as "one of string music's most dynamic young stars," according to Rolling Stone.

Strings and the album topped Billboard's 2020 year-end chart in both Bluegrass categories: Top Bluegrass Artists and Top Bluegrass Albums.

For more information, visit billystrings.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 