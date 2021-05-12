DuPage shelter sees surge in surrendered rabbits

DuPage County Animal Services has seen a large increase in the number of domestic rabbits at its shelter.

The department's shelter in Wheaton has accepted 120 rabbits since January and 63 in the last two weeks. The waves of surrendered rabbits occurred when local pet stores sold two allegedly misgendered rabbits, resulting in accidental litters, officials said.

"Too often we hear from pet owners surrendering their rabbits that they made an impulse buy at the pet store for their kids before realizing how much work they are to care for or how expensive it is to spay or neuter them," said county board member Brian Krajewski, chairman of DuPage's animal services committee.

Animal Services is working with local rabbit rescues and shelter members of the Chicagoland Humane Coalition to move the large intake of rabbits and relieve the population at the county shelter.

For more information on rabbit care and adoption, visit dupageco.org/animalservices.