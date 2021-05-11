Pileski, new trustees sworn in to office in Roselle

After being sworn in as Roselle's new mayor on Monday, David Pileski said he wants to guide the village through the COVID-19 pandemic and build for the community's future.

The 29-year-old former village trustee won a three-way race to replace departing Mayor Andy Maglio, who decided not to seek reelection after one term. Maglio also served on the planning and zoning commission for 24 years and as a trustee for eight years.

New trustees sworn in with Pileski were Thomas Piorkowski, Cheryl Lenisa and Tom Della Penna.

Pileski, a longtime Roselle resident, was first elected as a village trustee in 2017. He said he decided to run for mayor after thinking about the village's future and campaigning on having a strong community, strong local businesses and strong public safety.

"I think we're in a good financial position to explore bigger projects and bigger initiatives," he said. "We have great opportunities to invest in business districts and grow the community."

Pileski said bringing the pandemic under control is his first priority as mayor. He previously said he would seek to ramp up vaccinations in the village if possible.

"We need to figure out how the pandemic will impact us for the remainder of the year," he said.

Replacing village administrator Jeff O'Dell, who retired this month, is also on the agenda. Jason Bielawski is serving as acting village administrator until a permanent administrator is selected.

Pileski cited long-term projects such as the Metro 19 apartment complex -- an $80 million project that would be the largest development in village history -- as an example of growth the village could see in the future. He also sees Main Street, Lake Street and North Roselle Road as areas that would be best for future growth and development.

Pileski spoke fondly of his relationship with the former mayor, saying Maglio served as a mentor for him during his time as a trustee.

"The village truly benefitted from him being there for three decades," Pileski said. "It's bittersweet to see him go, but I'm really happy for him."