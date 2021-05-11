New challenge for Mundelein: Finding tenant for top floor of village hall

A private company that occupies the second floor of Mundelein's village hall is moving out.

Weston Solutions, a Pennsylvania-headquartered environmental consulting and engineering firm, intends to vacate its offices at 300 Plaza Circle in June, village documents indicate.

Weston has leased the building's top floor since the hall opened in 2014. Weston's rent payments helped fund the $10 million construction project.

A Weston representative couldn't be reached for comment.

Village staffers occupy the first floor of the 28,000-square-foot building.

Village Administrator Eric Guenther didn't know why Weston was leaving the space. He described the company as "a cooperative and reliable tenant."

With Weston moving out, Mundelein officials are seeking a tenant for the 14,000-square-foot space.

The big challenge, Guenther said, will be finding a tenant at a time when the demand for office space is down because of the pandemic.

"It is unclear how many office workers will continue to work from home," Guenther said. "But industry professionals expect a slow return to normal office occupancies in the future."

Guenther believes the proximity to Mundelein's Metra station and downtown area will be draws for prospective tenants.

The village board on Monday agreed to hire JC Forney Realty to handle the search. There was little discussion and there were no objections.

Officials reviewed proposals from three companies before deciding to go with JC Forney, documents indicate.

The company will receive a commission payment based on 8% of the net annual rent paid in the lease's first year, 3% of the net annual rent in the second year and 2% of the net annual rent for each subsequent year, documents show.