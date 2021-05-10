South Barrington officials to be sworn in Wednesday

Five elected officials in South Barrington will be sworn in during a special village board meeting Wednesday.

The session is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 30 S. Barrington Road. Mayor Paula McCombie, Village Clerk Donna Wood and Trustees Joseph Abbate, Bernard Kerman and Anthony Stagno will recite their oaths and begin new terms.

All are incumbents who retained their seats in the April 6 election.