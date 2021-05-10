South Barrington officials to be sworn in Wednesday
Updated 5/10/2021 3:19 PM
Five elected officials in South Barrington will be sworn in during a special village board meeting Wednesday.
The session is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 30 S. Barrington Road. Mayor Paula McCombie, Village Clerk Donna Wood and Trustees Joseph Abbate, Bernard Kerman and Anthony Stagno will recite their oaths and begin new terms.
All are incumbents who retained their seats in the April 6 election.
|
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.