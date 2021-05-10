 

New trustees, clerk take office in Mundelein

  • Sol Cabachuela, Mundelein trustee

  • Jenny Ross, Mundelein trustee

  • Karen Walsh, Mundelein clerk

  • Steve Lentz, Mundelein mayor

Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 5/10/2021 8:05 PM

Two weeks after bidding adieu to three veteran trustees, Mundelein warmly welcomed two of their successors Monday night.

With a small audience observing, trustees-elect Sol Cabachuela and Jenny Ross were sworn in at the start of the evening's board meeting. So was new Clerk Karen Walsh and Mayor Steve Lentz, who was reelected to a third term in the April 6 election.

 

Lake County Judge Daniel Shanes administered the oath of office for the quartet.

A Mundelein resident, Shanes told the officials they "have a duty to do what is right, not what is easy." Shanes also spoke of the need to follow their consciences and be faithful to the people and themselves.

Once sworn in, they took their seats on the dais.

A third trustee-elect, Tim Wilson, was absent Monday.

Before continuing with the evening's business, Lentz thanked people for voting. He also spoke lovingly of his wife, Michelle, who was in the audience, and then presented her with a bouquet of roses.

Ross and Wilson are political newcomers. Cabachuela had served as clerk since 2018.

Cabachuela, who is Mexican American, is the first person of color to serve as trustee in Mundelein, officials confirmed Monday.

Addressing the new members, Lentz said he thinks "we have a great future ahead for this board."

The new trustees replace Ray Semple, Robin Meier and Dawn Abernathy. The former trustees' last meeting was April 26.

Semple retired from politics after 26 years on the board, while Meier and Abernathy ran for mayor rather than trustee this year.

Abernathy had been on the board for eight years. Meier served 11 years over two stints.

Mundelein honors Abernathy, Meier and Semple as they prepare to leave village board
Mundelein honors Abernathy, Meier and Semple as they prepare to leave village board
 
A wave of color sweeps into local offices
A wave of color sweeps into local offices
 
'It's a great time to pass the torch': 3 veteran Mundelein trustees stepping down from board
'It's a great time to pass the torch': 3 veteran Mundelein trustees stepping down from board
 
Lentz widens lead in Mundelein mayor race
Lentz widens lead in Mundelein mayor race
 
Endorsements: Cabachuela, Ross, Trillhaase for Mundelein trustee
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
