Motorcyclist seriously injured in Elk Grove Village crash

A Rolling Meadows man suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving collided with an SUV in Elk Grove Village, police said Monday.

Police said a Toyota Highlander driven by a 46-year-old Schaumburg woman was pulling out of a private drive in the 600 block of Meacham Road at about 12:41 p.m. Saturday when it hit the motorcycle.

The 55-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with serious injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by the Elk Grove Village Police Department's Traffic Section, police said.