COVID-19 update: 70,426 more shots, 12 deaths, 1,424 new cases

State health officials today announced 70,426 more COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered statewide.

That brings the state's total number of vaccine doses administered to 9,978,915 since the rollout began in mid-December, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

Vaccine providers are averaging 81,265 inoculations a day over the past week. That figure is increasing again after several days of decline.

As of Sunday, IDPH officials report 35.4% of the state's residents are now fully vaccinated.

State leaders today also announced plans to begin offering vaccination clinics at large commercial sites around the state, including at the American Society of Anesthesiologists headquarters at 1061 American Lane in Schaumburg sometime within the next few days.

Meanwhile, IDPH records show 12 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while 1,424 new cases have been diagnosed as well.

Since the outset of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed 22,235 in Illinois and infected 1,356,391.

Hospitals throughout the state reported treating 1,906 COVID-19 patients, 473 of whom are in intensive care.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 2.8%, down slightly from the day before.