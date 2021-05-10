State moving COVID-19 vaccination teams to commercial buildings

Major commercial buildings throughout the state, like the Merchandise Mart and Wrigley Building in downtown Chicago, will soon have COVID-19 vaccination teams on site to offer inoculations to workers and others in the area.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that many of these vaccination teams would start later this week and early next week, through a partnership with Walgreens.

Pritzker said any building owner or management firm interested in hosting an on-site vaccination clinic should visit the state's registration website dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinationclinics.

"Having the vaccine available where you work makes it easier to get vaccinated," Pritzker said.

Suburban locations have not yet been announced.