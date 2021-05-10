State moving COVID-19 vaccination teams to commercial buildings
Updated 5/10/2021 9:37 AM
Major commercial buildings throughout the state, like the Merchandise Mart and Wrigley Building in downtown Chicago, will soon have COVID-19 vaccination teams on site to offer inoculations to workers and others in the area.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that many of these vaccination teams would start later this week and early next week, through a partnership with Walgreens.
Pritzker said any building owner or management firm interested in hosting an on-site vaccination clinic should visit the state's registration website dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinationclinics.
"Having the vaccine available where you work makes it easier to get vaccinated," Pritzker said.
Suburban locations have not yet been announced.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.