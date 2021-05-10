Carol Stream man dies after vehicle hits tree in Schaumburg

A single-vehicle crash which killed a Carol Stream man early Saturday morning in Schaumburg remains under investigation, authorities said Monday.

Bradley Zimmerman, 37, was pronounced dead at 4:35 a.m. Saturday at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was taken from the crash scene at the intersection of Springinsguth and West Frontage roads.

According to Schaumburg police, Zimmerman's vehicle was traveling north on Springinsguth at about 3:43 a.m. and drove over the center median and struck a tree just past Frontage Road.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office listed Zimmerman's cause of death as pending Sunday.