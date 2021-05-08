 

Judson celebrates 191 grads at Saturday ceremony

  • Judson graduated eight students with a Certificate of Completion from the RISE (Road to Independent Living, Spiritual Formation and Employment) Program for students with intellectual disabilities.

  • Nicolette Dobson of Carpentersville, a biology and chemistry major graduate who has served in several key leadership roles, is awarded the Student Service Award.

  • Judson graduate Christopher Veltkamp of Streamwood receives the President's Scholar Award-Traditional Undergraduate for distinguished academic achievement.

  • There was plenty of hoopla as Judson University students celebrated their graduation Saturday in Elgin.

  • Students pose for a group photo as Judson University students celebrate their graduation Saturday in Elgin.

  • It's a proud moment for this family celebrating at the Judson University graduation Saturday in Elgin.

  • Judson presented an honorary doctoral degree to Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum at Saturday's graduation ceremony.

Daily Herald report
Updated 5/8/2021 5:56 PM

Judson University celebrated 191 graduates during the 85th commencement ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday in Herrick Chapel in Elgin.

During the morning ceremony, 101 students graduated, including 27 from the Traditional Architecture and Art and Design programs, and eight from the Master of Architecture program. The families of Dallas Colburn and Nathanael Madison were present to receive their diplomas in honor of the two architecture students who died on April 20 in a tragic accident.

 

At the afternoon ceremony, 74 students graduated from the Traditional Undergraduate program and eight from the Doctor of Education in Literacy program. Judson also graduated eight students with a Certificate of Completion from the RISE (Road to Independent Living, Spiritual Formation and Employment) Program for students with intellectual disabilities.

Judson gave an honorary doctoral degree to Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

