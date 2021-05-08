Hot tub fire spreads to Wheaton home
Updated 5/8/2021 10:28 PM
A hot tub caught fire Saturday on the deck of a Wheaton home, spreading flames to the home's exterior, officials said.
Fire crews responded about 5:51 p.m. to a home in the 25W600 block of Red Maple Lane and quickly extinguished the blaze, according to a news release from the Warrenville Fire Protection District. Firefighters confirmed that no one was home.
Nobody was injured in the fire and the cause was deemed undetermined at the time of the news release.
