Man finally released after McHenry murder conviction overturned 3 times

Kenneth Smith, 45, walks out of Lawrence Correctional Center in Sumner on Thursday with members of the law firm Jenner & Block of Chicago, who helped secure his release after serving nearly 20 years for the 2001 murder of Raul Briseno. Corryn Brock for Shaw Media

Kenneth Smith, 45, puts his arm around attorney David Jimenez-Ekman after walking out of Lawrence Correctional Center in Sumner on Thursday. He was greeted by members of the law firm Jenner & Block, who helped secure his release after serving nearly 20 years. Corryn Brock for Shaw Media

After being convicted by three juries and serving nearly 20 years in prison for the 2001 murder of a McHenry restaurant owner, Kenneth Smith walked out of Lawrence Correctional Center as a free man Thursday.

As the sun began to peek through gray skies outside the Sumner prison, the 45-year-old Smith hugged his attorney, and they talked about what was left in his commissary account, his new shoes and where to meet up with his family.

Then, one of the legal associates called Smith's mom and said, "We're here in the parking lot with Ken."

His mom could be heard shouting joyfully.

"Hey, Mama, how are you?" Smith asked. His mom: "Freedom!"

Smith's attorneys filed motions calling for his "immediate" release after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit last week upheld the March 10, 2020, decision of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois exonerating him. On Thursday, the 7th Circuit sent Smith's attorneys from the Chicago law firm Jenner & Block an order issuing his immediate release without conditions.

"We are grateful that, at long last, the justice system recognizes Ken Smith's innocence, ending his almost two-decade nightmare," said Smith's attorney, David Jimenez-Ekman. "The evidence of Ken's innocence is overwhelming, and it is a tragedy it took so long for the justice system to acknowledge that. Ken looks forward to the hard and bittersweet task of rebuilding his life. But the nightmare continues for Jennifer McMullan, also innocent but languishing in prison, and the family of Raul Briseno, whose real killers remain unpunished."

Smith was serving a 67-year prison sentence for the 2001 murder of Raul Briseno, 34, owner of Burrito Express.

Although Smith and his supporters maintained throughout the years that he was innocent, Briseno's family, McHenry police and McHenry County prosecutors stand by their belief that he is guilty of the crime.

McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally criticized the federal courts' decision to overturn Smith's conviction.

"We are increasingly distressed at the recent trend of remote judges, years and decades later, elevating their own judgments of selectively considered evidence and witness credibility over those of ordinary citizens (who served on the juries that convicted Smith) to reach preferred case outcomes," he said last week.

Jimenez-Ekman said the appeals courts did no "disrespect to jurors."

"The courts ruled those jurors were repeatedly told only half the story, and the facts those jurors never heard doomed the state's case," he said. "I am very proud of my team's work and of Jenner & Block's pro bono commitment that allowed us to fight for Ken without charge for more than 15 years."

Also convicted in connection with the 2001 murder was McMullan of Round Lake, who currently is serving 27 years in prison, for murder and attempted armed robbery. McMullan also is appealing her conviction and is being represented by the Illinois Innocence Project.

Stephanie Kamel, attorney with the Illinois Innocence Project, said she is "pleased" to hear of Smith's release. "We will continue to advocate on behalf of our client Jennifer McMullan's innocence."

Justin Houghtaling of Burlington, Wisconsin, and David Collett of Spring Grove also were convicted in connection with Briseno's murder.

Over the years, statements have been made in and out of police departments and courtrooms implicating Russell "Rusty" Levand, 37, of McHenry as the shooter, according to court records. Records also show alleged statements and confessions implicating the late Susanne "Dallas" DeCicco, 32, and Adam Hiland, 35.

Charges have never been brought against those individuals, but appellate judges weighed heavily their decision to exonerate Smith on statements and alleged confessions made by Levand, DeCicco and Hiland. Judges also noted evidence that juries never heard and said Smith was not given a fair trial any of the three times.

The state has options to pursue a rehearing or to petition the U.S. Supreme Court. Calls to the Illinois Attorney General's office were not returned.