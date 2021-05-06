Work begins on Main Street construction project in Roselle

Roselle has begun a project to widen and resurface Main Street from North Prospect Street to Roselle Road.

The Main Street construction project started this week with curb removal and replacement. It's expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Village officials decided to widen Main Street because travel lanes become narrower when vehicles are parked on both sides of the roadway. The project will create larger spaces for street parking.

To accomplish the widening, the width of sidewalks on the south side of the roadway will be reduced to 3 feet.

The village has earmarked $200,000 for the widening and resurfacing of Main Street as part of its annual street improvement program. Roselle has budgeted $900,000 for the street improvement program.

Village officials say that as part of a five-year capital improvement program, streets throughout Roselle have been identified as being in excellent, good, fair, or poor condition. Areas identified as being in poor or fair condition will be a priority for repair this year.

Additional infrastructure work planned for this year includes replacing water mains on sections of Bryn Mawr Avenue, Pierce Drive, Sunnyside Drive and Sycamore Avenue. Officials budgeted $890,000 for that work as part of Roselle's annual water main replacement program.