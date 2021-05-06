New Mount Prospect mayor outlines vision, challenges in opening address

Mount Prospect Mayor Paul Hoefert positioned himself as the people's mayor in his election campaign this spring.

He continued with that theme in his opening address as mayor Tuesday, when he outlined his vision for Mount Prospect and addressed challenges facing the village.

At the top of his list of priorities is to "always take into account the voice of the people when making decisions."

Other priorities include minimizing taxes, fostering growth and prosperity through economic development, and maintaining strong life-safety services, such as police, fire, public works and human services.

He also emphasized the importance of protecting the village's residential neighborhoods, celebrating "our family-friendly community," and encouraging resident involvement throughout the village.

"There should be a symbiotic relationship between our business community and our residential community," he said.

Challenges ahead include helping the local economy recover from the pandemic, revitalizing Randhurst Village shopping center and continuing the redevelopment of downtown, Hoefert said.

He also cited a "huge opportunity" with the village's South Mount Prospect Plan, including redevelopment of the former United Airlines headquarters,

And the village must finish ongoing flood control projects, Hoefert said.

"I believe tonight's not about me," he said after being sworn into office Tuesday. "It's certainly not about individual board members. It's not about staff. It's about us, all of us who live and work in Mount Prospect. They're the reason we sit up here and we do what we do."