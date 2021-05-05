Paul Hoefert begins his tenure as Mount Prospect mayor

Paul Hoefert, who has served Mount Prospect as trustee since 1991, took his oath as mayor Tuesday,

At his side was his wife, Linda, with sons Andrew and Alex, daughter-in-law Sara, and granddaughter Ellie, nearby.

Hoefert thanked his family in his opening remarks as mayor but reserved some special words for his "campaign manager emeritus, my life partner since October 13, 1979, my political partner since 1989, my wife, Linda. She has been with me every step of the way for 10 elections, and none of this would have happened without her help, that's for sure."

He also thanked former Trustee Leo Floros and former Mayor Gerald "Skip" Farley, who wrote him encouraging letters after he lost his bid for trustee in 1989.

Hoefert's first act as mayor was to nominate his successor as trustee. John Matuszak, a civilian attorney with the Navy, is a familiar face, having served as trustee from 2008 to 2017. Matuszak was approved by the board and will serve the remainder of Hoefert's term, which expires in 2023.

Also sworn in were three new trustees, Augie Filippone, Terri Gens and Peggy Pissarreck.

Filippone didn't waste any time challenging Hoefert, casting the only vote against Matuszak's appointment.

Filippone mentioned others he said were deserving of consideration, including Yulia Bjekic, who lost by a trustee seat by two votes in 2019, and 2021 write-in candidate Brian Maye, who garnered more than 1,000 votes.

"They weren't even contacted to see if they were interested in the job before you put forth Matuszak," Filippone said.

But Hoefert said, "This board is comprised of a number of new people, and so having the experience that potential Trustee Matuszak brings to the board, I think, is extremely valuable."

In thanking the voters, Gens said, "I'm just very humbled by this opportunity and I hope to do you all proud."

Pissarreck pledged, "I will work to make Mount Prospect a warm, welcoming, and multiculturally diverse community where every resident feels free to be their authentic self. And I will advocate for Mount Prospect to continue to improve its environmental sustainability efforts."

Former Mayor Arlene Juracek said farewell Tuesday, but she will still be involved with the village. She and her husband, Ed Juracek, were appointed to the Sister Cities Commission.

Also saying farewell to the board were former Trustees Michael Zadel, William Grossi and Eleni Hatzis.