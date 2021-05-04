FBI, police raid home near Grayslake as part of child sex assault investigation
Updated 5/4/2021 6:08 PM
FBI agents and officers from the Grayslake Police Department and the Lake County sheriff's office conducted a raid on a home near Grayslake as part of an ongoing sexual assault investigation involving a child.
Lake County sheriff's Lt. Christopher Covelli said a man is in custody and charges are pending. The man's name has not been released.
Covelli said the raid happened about 6 a.m. Tuesday on the 33100 block of North Sears Boulevard in Wildwood, which is an unincorporated community. Covelli said the FBI was assisting because investigators think the suspect had taken the child out of the country.
Covelli said the child is now safe.
More information is expected in the coming days, Covelli said.
