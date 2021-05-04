COVID-19 vaccine site opening at Spring Hill Mall

The Kane County Health Department is opening a COVID-19 vaccination site at Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee. File photo

Kane County Board officials announced Tuesday that a COVID-19 vaccination site will open Friday at Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee.

It's the fourth vaccination site in Kane County and the result of a partnership with Jewel-Osco. Open from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, county residents can register for one of 400 vaccination appointments at kanevax.org by booking under Kane-SpringHillMallVax (Carpentersville, IL).

The new vaccination site, located at 1072 Spring Hill Mall, will offer shots for free and is available to eligible Kane County residents aged 16 and older. Residents also can schedule appointments by calling (855) 4-KaneVax.

"We are encouraging everyone 16 and older to sign up to be vaccinated," said Kane County Board Chairman Corinne Pierog. "This new site, along with Kane County's mass vaccination sites in Batavia, Aurora and Elgin, makes obtaining vaccination accessible to everyone throughout the county."